Man found dead in Highbridge garden
- 26 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found dead in a garden in Somerset.
Police were called to the home in Edithmead Lane in Highbridge on Thursday afternoon because of "concerns over a man's welfare".
Officer's found the victim's body and arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
A cordon is in place at the scene and there will be a "significant police presence in the area over the coming days", police said.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond added: "We've informed the victim's next of kin and will be giving them as much support as they need."