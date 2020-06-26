Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com Image caption Police closed Edithmead Lane in Highbridge following the discovery

A man has been found dead in a garden in Somerset.

Police were called to the home in Edithmead Lane in Highbridge on Thursday afternoon because of "concerns over a man's welfare".

Officer's found the victim's body and arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A cordon is in place at the scene and there will be a "significant police presence in the area over the coming days", police said.

Det Ch Insp Mark Almond added: "We've informed the victim's next of kin and will be giving them as much support as they need."