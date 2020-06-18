Image caption The shooting happened in Ringwood Crescent in Southmead, just before 01:00 BST

A man and a woman sustained shotgun wounds in a "targeted" attack in a residential street.

The pair were found when police were called to Ringwood Crescent in Southmead, Bristol, just before 01:00 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said neither victims' injuries were thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The force said it believed it was a "targeted incident between individuals known to one another".

Det Insp James Wasiak said there would be extra patrols in the area to make inquiries and reassure local people.