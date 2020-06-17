Image caption About 400 football fans, war veterans and bikers were among those who came to the city to "protect" the war memorial

A man has come forward following a police appeal over a possible assault during a protest at Bristol's cenotaph.

The assault allegedly happened during a rally on Saturday, which saw hundreds of people gathered in the city centre to "defend the cenotaph".

A man in his 20s reported being struck near the memorial, shortly after 14.20 BST, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police said a man they had "wished to identify in connection with an assault and affray " had come forward.

A crowd gathered at the memorial following a call to "protect" the cenotaph after similar memorials were vandalised in London.

Posts shared online before the event called for fans of Bristol City, Bristol Rovers, Cardiff City, Newport and Swindon football clubs to come to the city.

Some protesters held up banners reading "All Lives Matter", but denied they were far-right supporters.

The protest took place close to where the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was torn down after a Black Lives Matter demonstration, the previous weekend.