Man charged with assault after St Pauls unrest
- 16 June 2020
A man has been charged after a police officer suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone amid disorder in Bristol last month.
Adelaja Brown, 30, of Chapel Road, Easton, is accused of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent - one with intent to cause serious harm and the other to resist arrest.
It follows an incident involving several people in St Pauls on 29 May.
He has been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 11 August.