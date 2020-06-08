Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters in Bristol pull down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston

A statue of a slave trader which was torn down during an anti-racism protest in Bristol was "an affront", the city's mayor has said.

Marvin Rees said he felt no "sense of loss" after the bronze statue of Edward Colston was pulled down using ropes and thrown into the harbour.

The statue of the prominent 17th Century slave trader has been a source of controversy in the city for years.

Avon and Somerset Police said a decision was taken not to intervene.

Colston was a member of the Royal African Company, which transported about 80,000 men, women and children from Africa to the Americas.

On his death in 1721, he bequeathed his wealth to charities and his legacy can still be seen on Bristol's streets, memorials and buildings.

Ten thousand people descended on Bristol on Sunday for an anti-racism protest which saw the Colston statue torn down and dragged through the streets to the harbour, where it was thrown into the water.

After the statue was toppled, a protester was pictured with his knee on the figure's neck - reminiscent of the video showing George Floyd, the black man who died while being restrained by a Minnesota police officer.

Bristol's mayor said the statue would be retrieved from the harbour "at some point" but the council had other priorities at present and it was likely to end up in a city museum.

"I think circumstances came to a head and people felt need the need to take the statue down," Mr Rees said.

"I can't and won't pretend the statue of a slave trader in a city I was born and grew up in wasn't an affront to me and people like me.

"People in Bristol who don't want that statue in the middle of the city came together and it is my job to unite, hear those voices and hold those truths together for people for who that statue is a personal affront."

Avon and Somerset Police said a decision was taken by officers at the protest not to intervene as people pulled the statue down.

Supt Andy Bennett said although he was "disappointed, he did understand" as the statue had caused "a lot of angst" for the city's black community.

"We took a tactical decision that to stop people stop doing the act may have caused further disorder, so the safest thing to do was to allow it to take place," he said.

Mr Rees praised the police operation but said he could see why some people were concerned.

"Some members of my family were feeling disturbed by what they saw but I think it was a well-managed occasion by police and council officers," he said.

"There was a very large number of people but very few arrests. Only one piece of criminal damage and that was at the statue, people didn't go around smashing shop fronts or verbal confrontations. We can say to our police they handled it very successfully."

Supt Bennett said police had identified 17 suspects over the criminal damage to the Colston statue and that investigations continued.

But he described the force's operation as a "win for policing and for the city".

Boris Johnson has vowed that those responsible for violence during the anti-racism demonstrations in cities including Bristol and London will be held to account.

The prime minister said the protests had been "subverted by thuggery".