Image copyright Bristol Water Image caption The burst was reported at about 04:30 BST on Royate Hill under the railway bridge

Thousands of people are without water, or have low pressure, after a water main fractured in the early hours.

Bristol Water said the burst on Royate Hill was affecting customers in the BS5, BS6, BS7, BS9 BS15 and BS16 areas.

It said the repair was "trickier than first thought" but engineers had restored supplies to some people by rerouting the network.

The firm is working with the council to distribute bottled water while maintaining social distancing.

Image copyright Bristol Water Image caption Engineers are rerouting supplies to restore water to the affected areas

The burst was detected at about 04:30 BST and the utility firm sent a "large team" of workers to fix it.

"It was a large burst and is requiring a lot of work to get the repair done but most of the affected area should be back to normal within the next few hours thanks to network changes we've managed to make," a spokesperson for Bristol Water said.

"We're still working to ensure water supply to the remaining places."

Royate Hill, under the railway bridge, is expected to be closed "for some time" while the repairs take place.

'Recipe for disaster'

Some people took to social media to complain about the loss of supply.

One of those, Lorraine Williams, said she was on the "vulnerable" list and had no water to take her medication, adding the response "wasn't good enough".

The next couple of hours isn't really good enough when you have absolutely no water can't even take medication I'm on the vulnerable list. Last year you delivered bottles to the doorstep within a hour and half. It's been off since 3.30am in Lockleaze — Lorraine Williams (@lorr1970) May 30, 2020

Others expressed concern about people turning up in the same area at the same time being "a recipe for disaster" in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Needs to be doorsteps or nothing really, having a load of people who havent been able to wash their hands properly all day come to one spot is a recipe for disaster, even in non covid times. I know you hope it'll be back in a few hours please don't repeat that it's not relevant — Terry (@UndeckedMoth) May 30, 2020

While others suggested the council and water company use volunteers to help distribute bottled water to those on the government's shielding list.