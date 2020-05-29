Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sandra Hicks spent 15 years working as a nurse at Frenchay Hospital

An NHS nurse and teacher who mentored more than 80 health professionals has died with the coronavirus disease.

Sandra Hicks, lead practice teacher at North Bristol NHS Trust, died on Saturday after she tested positive.

Her family said: "Sandra's positivity and encouragement for all of her beloved family was like a button holding them all together."

Her colleague, Tracey Lucas added: "She was an amazing role model, always putting her patients first."

'True inspiration'

Ms Hicks trained as a nurse at Frenchay School of Nursing and qualified in 1985.

Her 35-year career included working at Frenchay Hospital for 15 years, at NHS Direct, as well as a local care home.

"Sandra was at the heart of a large and loving family," a family statement added.

"Her parents, sisters, nieces, nephews and great nephews were always a very important part of her life, her home with Deb often being the centre for large fun-filled family gatherings.

"She always gave generously of her love and time for each of them, her smiles and laughter will be remembered and treasured forever by them."

Since 2015 she mentored more than 80 health professionals at the trust.

Her line manager Jonathan Hall, said: "Sandra was a true inspiration to her colleagues and learners that she supported within the trust.

"There are so many people that have developed both personally and professionally because of her commitment to them as an individual."

Former colleague, medicine matron, Ms Lucas added: "Many people are deeply saddened to hear of her illness but eternally grateful and thankful that they were allowed the opportunity to have been able to work with and learn from her wisdom as an inspirational nurse and colleague."

Chief executive at North Bristol NHS Trust, Andrea Young, added: "She was a hardworking, committed individual that took true pride in the development of others."