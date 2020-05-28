Bath weir death: Two men pulled from river pronounced dead
Two men pulled from the River Avon by rescuers have been pronounced dead..
Both casualties were found in the water near Bathampton Weir, in Bath.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were called at 16:12 BST after paramedics expressed concerns for people in the river near Toll Bridge Road.
A police spokesperson said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. "We are not treating the circumstances around the deaths as suspicious at this time," they added.
"The deaths will be referred to the coroner."