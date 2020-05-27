Boy acquitted of murdering teen in phone row

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Tyrone Hayman, pictured with his mother Elaine Campbell, died in hospital in December

A 15-year-old boy has been acquitted of murdering a teenager with a knife.

Tyrone Hayman, 17, was pronounced dead in hospital after suffering a single stab wound at his flat in Bedminster, Bristol, on December 14.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, admitted holding a kitchen knife at the time Tyrone was injured.

But he told Bristol Crown Court that he had not intended to hurt Tyrone, who he said had accidentally impaled himself on the knife.

A unanimous jury acquitted the boy earlier of both murder and manslaughter.

'Looked up and giggled'

The judge Mr Justice Garnham told the boy: "You are now free to go."

Giving evidence during the case, the boy said Tyrone had unplugged his phone, which had been charging.

He said Tyrone threw his phone on the floor, and then the boy took Tyrone's phone and put it under the sofa.

"I picked up the knife and said to him 'Oi, come here'," the boy told the court.

"He looked up and giggled like 'what?'. The knife was in my right hand. He rushed towards me."

Tyrone then backed away and blood appeared on his clothing, before he ran outside to get help.

The boy denied stabbing Tyrone in anger or to hurt him, and said he was "upset and quite shocked" by what had happened.

Members of the public called an ambulance when they saw Tyrone bleeding outside the property.

He was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead. He died from a single stab wound.