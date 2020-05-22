Image caption PC Stuart Box is due to face a misconduct hearing at the force's Portishead HQ on 1 June.

A police officer who allegedly broke a driver's jaw in a road rage attack is to face a misconduct hearing.

PC Stuart Box, of Avon and Somerset Police, was cycling in April 2019 when the driver overtook and they collided.

He is accused of swearing at the man, slapping him and punching him twice on the jaw. He also allegedly failed to report the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed he was working in South Gloucestershire at the time.

The driver was filming the incident on his phone but PC Box allegedly grabbed it and threw it away.

He is also accused of using confrontational and abusive language towards a woman who was in the vehicle, and hurting her wrists when she tried to stop him leaving.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, PC Box is further accused of failing to leave his details and leaving the scene before police arrived.

He is due to face a misconduct hearing at the force's headquarters in Portishead on 1 June.