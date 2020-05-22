Image caption A local pub gave Jonny Burnett free access to its kitchen after hearing about the project to provide free meals in lockdown

A chef who started cooking meals for isolated people from his kitchen early in the coronavirus pandemic is now making 1,200 meals a week.

Jonny Burnett, from Wrington, Somerset, started the scheme nine weeks ago and was soon offered use of a pub kitchen.

He said he now had 88 volunteers who felt "proud to have all played our part to build something special".

The project has received £24,000 in donations and grants meaning all the meals can be offered free of charge.

Image copyright Jonny Burnett Image caption Jonny Burnett said they cooked meals for "whoever needs us, young and old"

Mr Burnett said he started Romajo's Community Project "as soon as lockdown happened".

"Initially the plan was to do it from my home, but the landlords of the Butchers Arms have been amazing and kindly donated us access to their pub in Yatton," he said.

He said all the meals were cooked at the pub and then delivered across north Somerset and south Bristol.

Image copyright Jonny Burnett Image caption Volunteers include "admin man" Jake Ronaldson, chef Chris Green, "all-rounder" Jamie Rednage and delivery driver Peter Thorpe

Mr Burnett said: "Together between all of us, we have created a truly wonderful and supportive network to assist those in need.

"I am humbled to see how it has taken off - we all are. It highlights a real community spirit and that is a feeling that really cannot be beaten."

He said the group also provided a "great social element for those isolated" and any extra meals were delivered to local care homes or the hospital.

Image caption 86-year-old Beryl said she looks forward to the food and to seeing someone and added it was "lovely to have a little chat with Jonny, he's superb"