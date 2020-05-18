Image copyright Bristol City FC Image caption Buster would stand on the sidelines of every match, wearing a t-shirt whatever the weather

Tributes have poured in for a dedicated charity fundraiser and popular figure at Bristol City Football Club.

Harold 'Buster' Footman, 81 raised more than £100,000 for armed forces charities including the Royal British Legion and the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

The former Royal Marine was also Bristol City's physiotherapist and kit man.

Buster, who died on Sunday, was famous for standing on the sidelines wearing only a t-shirt, whatever the weather.

He was given a Lord Mayor's medal in Bristol in April 2019 for his voluntary and fundraising work which spanned 25 years.

'True gent'

The 81-year-old joined The Robins under manager Joe Jordan in 1988 and spent over a decade in the club's medical department before being granted a testimonial year in 1999.

He was at the club during two promotion seasons, under Jordan in 1989-90 and John Ward in 1997-98.

Mr Jordan said: "Buster had the knack of getting the best out of players and making them work hard on recovery programmes when they were injured.

"He knew how to handle professional footballers and had a vast knowledge of treating injuries. We remained friends after we went our separate ways."

Mr Ward described him as "a great character and a very kind man," and current club kitman Scott Murray added: "Buster was a true gent. I can't believe he has gone because he was so strong that he appeared invincible."

Bristol City president Marina Dolman said: "He was also well known for wearing his white t-shirt, no matter the weather. He would always run on the pitch like that. I once saw him without his t-shirt at a function. He was dressed normally and I didn't recognise him.

"He was a great human being, always with a smile - that was the most wonderful thing about him. He never said no to helping people."