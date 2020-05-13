Image copyright Google Image caption The Sheiling School, in Thornbury near Bristol, is an independent school and children's home for children and young people aged six to 19 with special educational needs

A school for children with special educational needs has closed temporarily after two teachers were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Sheiling School, near Bristol, shut on Monday after "extensive discussions" with Public Health England.

It said it would be deep cleaned and all staff and pupils would be tested.

The National Education Union (NEU) said it had "raised concerns for some time" with the school about "a lack of PPE, deep cleaning and Covid-19 testing".

In a statement, the Sheiling School, based in Thornbury, said: "Up to 18 pupils were attending the school on a regular basis with up to 30 educational staff on site.

"The school has been following strict guidance on social distancing where possible, use of PPE and daily infection control cleaning but despite these rigorous measures, two members of staff have, very regrettably, tested positive for the virus."

The NEU spokesman said: "This is the first local case of a Covid-19 outbreak in a school, maybe the first nationally.

"There is a particular problem in special schools as the children do not always have the capacity to understand new safety procedures including social distancing."