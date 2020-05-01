Image copyright Getty Images Image caption South Gloucestershire Council said it was keeping the location secret

A temporary mortuary is being used to store dead bodies at a secret location in South Gloucestershire.

The site is already in use after the number of deaths locally overwhelmed storage capacity at funeral directors during the Covid-19 crisis.

South Gloucestershire Council said it was keeping the location secret due to fears people may visit and use drones to take photographs.

The refrigerated units meet government requirements for body storage.

Bodies stored there will be taken by funeral directors and prepared for funeral services in the normal way as if they had been stored in their own facilities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Council leader Toby Savage said it was "right that we prepare so that should the worst happen, we are prepared and able to treat those who pass away with the dignity and respect they deserve".

He said the council was "committed to ensuring that, for as long as is possible, loved ones will be able to say goodbye in person in the way they would like".

A spokesman said the authority would only move to closed funerals, where no-one is able to attend in person, as an "absolute last resort".

He said they were looking at boosting wi-fi signals at cemeteries to allow services to be streamed live.