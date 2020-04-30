Image copyright Carly Wong Image caption Maisie Williams adopted Sonny from the charity in 2016

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams has donated £50,000 to an animal rescue centre which had lost most of its income because of Covid-19.

Staff at the Bristol centre said they were "absolutely stunned and completely overwhelmed" to receive the cash.

Bristol Animal Rescue Centre launched its appeal after coronavirus forced it to postpone all of its upcoming fundraising events and activities.

Bristol-born Williams, 23, adopted a dog from the charity in 2016.

'Dark times'

She said adopting Sonny, her "rescue pooch", had changed her life for the better.

"It's so important in these difficult times not to forget about charities like Bristol ARC that need our help," said Williams, who played Arya Stark in the HBO drama.

"We all need to stick together in these dark times and keep the world spinning regardless."

The charity, which opened in 1887, was forced to close its doors to the public last month as the pandemic took hold.

It also had to postpone all of its upcoming fundraising events and activities, and suspend all their animal adoptions for the foreseeable future.

Staff at the centre posted a video on Facebook express their thanks.

Jodie Hayward, who manages the centre, said knowing Williams respects and "loves what we do so much means the world to us".

"I couldn't believe it when I heard what she had done to support us, I had to hold back a few tears.

"It really will make the world of difference to us right now and we can't thank her enough for her generosity."