Image copyright Other Image caption Barry Rubery was beaten to death in his Iron Acton home in April 2010

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the unsolved murder of a pensioner to come forward on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Retired farm labourer Barry Rubery, 68, was beaten to death on the evening of April 28, 2010 after returning to his home near Bristol after a night out.

Mr Rubery was found in the conservatory of his home the next day by a friend.

Police said the "passage of time" might allow people who felt unable to come forward 10 years ago to do so now.

Mr Rubery suffered fatal head injuries after returning from a dinner at a masonic lodge in Bristol.

Wrists bound

There were signs of a struggle outside and evidence that Mr Rubery had been dragged from his garden into his home at Crossing Cottage, in Iron Acton.

His ankles and wrists had been bound together with electrical flex and cable ties.

Police believe the attackers might have been lying in wait because the grandfather-of-six never made it into his home.

Despite an extensive investigation, several public appeals, including one on BBC Crimewatch, and two arrests, nobody has been charged with his murder.

Police are now appealing for anyone who knows who was involved in Mr Rubery's death, or saw anything suspicious around his home in the days and weeks before he died, to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer Andy Mott said: "There will be people out there who know who was responsible for Barry's murder and I'd urge them to come forward, for the sake of his family, to tell us what they know.

"The passage of time may allow you to speak up now when you couldn't before. Please take this opportunity and do the right thing."