Image caption The mural is in Hanover Place in the city's Harbourside and utilises an alarm for the earring

A mural by Banksy has been given a face mask in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic.

Girl with a Pierced Eardrum - a parody of Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer - appeared in the street artist's home city of Bristol in 2014.

The mural in Hanover Place has been given a mask similar to those worn by NHS staff and key workers during the crisis.

It is not known who put it on the wall.

Banksy has been contacted for comment.

Image caption The image, a parody of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, was posted on Banksy's website in 2014

Banksy's latest work includes a series of pictures he posted on Instagram showing rats wreaking havoc in what is assumed to be his bathroom.

The caption on the picture read: "My wife hates it when I work from home."