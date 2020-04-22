Image copyright Noah's Ark Zoo Farm Image caption Kidney failure is common in cat's of Khan's age, the zoo said

A "much-loved" Bengal tiger has died of kidney failure at a West Country tourism attraction.

Keepers at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, near Bristol, said Khan had lived a "long and happy life" and will be "terribly missed by staff and visitors".

The zoo said the 16-year-old tiger had suffered from kidney disease and had been on medication for several months.

A spokesman added the "very friendly tiger" had been a "huge character" during his 11 years at the zoo.

Image copyright Noah's Ark Zoo Farm Image caption In the wild, tigers live to be about eight years old, and in captivity the average lifespan is 16

Hundreds of visitors, staff and volunteers have paid tributes and shared photographs of Khan on the zoo's Facebook page.

The zoo said in a statement: "He passed peacefully from kidney failure, which is common in cats of his age.

The 31-stone (200kg) tiger hit the headlines in 2015 when he was treated by a Mayfair dentist for an infected tooth.

Image copyright Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm Image caption Kahn was "visibly happier" after the dental work

Keepers noticed Khan was "a bit off" and spotted a chip in his five-inch-long (13cm) canine tooth.

The zoo called in London surgeon and part-time zoo dentist Dr Peter Kertesz.

Following a 45-minute operation, the zoo said Kahn was "visibly happier".

Dr Kertesz was able to save the cracked tooth by removing the tip and filling the big cat's root canal.