A six-year-old boy with spina bifida has raised more than £35,000 for the NHS by walking 10m a day with his frame.

Frank Mills, from Bristol, only started walking 18 months ago and struggles to complete even short distances.

He was inspired to raise money after seeing Capt Tom Moore walk 100 laps of his home in Bedfordshire.

The money will go to NHS Charities Together - an umbrella organisation that supports health service charities.

His mother, Janet Mills, said: "When Frank saw Captain Tom on TV, he said, 'I want to do that'.

"So we took his walker outside and chalked up 10m on the pavement.

"He was very enthusiastic and shouted at one of the neighbours to sponsor him, so we set up a JustGiving account for friends and family.

"We cannot believe how people are responding."

As well as having spina bifida - a condition where a baby's spine does not develop properly in the womb - Frank was also born prematurely at 25 weeks.

'Amazing care'

He spent five months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Southmead Hospital and has received ongoing care at home and at the Bristol Children's Hospital.

His mother said: "The staff at both hospitals have given Frank absolutely amazing care and dedication.

"I think in his mind that is who he is supporting.

"The NHS is an institution we are so proud and thankful for. It was born out of crisis and I hope it will be reinvigorated after this one."

Frank's father, Tony Mills, said: "People have been so generous, especially at a time when people are struggling financially. It restores your faith in humanity."