Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After giving a speech Greta Thunberg led a march through Bristol city centre

A rally led by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg cost a council more than £10,000, new figures have revealed.

Thousands of people attended the event which started on College Green and was followed by a march through Bristol.

The bill included costs for closing roads, for toilets and for 10 crowd control barriers.

Mayor Marvin Rees was asked why a "less sensitive" location was not used but he said organisers were "insistent" on using College Green.

"Alternative hard-surface sites were suggested to the organisers but they were insistent on the event taking place on College Green," he said.

"We know these demonstrations cause a lot of disruption and we're grateful for people's patience and understanding as we balance and protect the rights of people to protest."

Image caption Thousands attended the event in the centre of Bristol

Image caption The Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate rally churned up College Green angering many

The bill was revealed through a written question by councillor Richard Eddy to the mayor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The toilets and barriers cost £1,051, security at City Hall was £2,340 and road closures and management cost £7,000.

It is not yet known how much the Youth Strike 4 Climate rally cost Avon and Somerset Police.

The grass on the site was damaged because of poor weather on the day of the rally, but it has since grown back.

A crowdfunder raised £25,000 to repair the "superficial" damage to the grass, and the money left over will be spent on wildlife and biodiversity projects across Bristol.