Image copyright Nicky Ebbage Image caption Nicky Ebbage takes pictures from the street

The community spirit felt during 'clap for carers' inspired a photographer to tell the stories of people in lockdown.

Nicky Ebbage has been inviting residents in south Bristol to let the photographer share their tales of life indoors.

Called Through Your Window, the collection has been published on Nicky's website.

"People have told me they find it really comforting to read stories they can relate to," Nicky said.

Image copyright Nicky Ebbage Image caption Musician Nick showing his shy side

Image copyright Nicky Ebbage Image caption The series tells the stories of the residents such as Pridie and family

"The first evening when I joined in with the clap for carers I was standing at my window and clapping with the rest of the street and experiencing this amazing feeling of community and solidarity," said Nicky, 26.

"It was just so heartwarming and great to be part of that and I started thinking that taking photos of people through their windows could help bring about more of that.

"I get people to submit a story to me first and then once I've got that I go and take a picture of them."

Nicky largely sticks to Bedminster but is willing to photograph subjects within walking distance.

Image copyright Nicky Ebbage Image caption Caring in Bristol volunteer Costas

"I've spoken to lots of families, I've also had musicians get involved, I've even had people tell me their stories about how they'd already been in isolation for months because they had someone who had cancer.

"People who have been visiting the website have told me they find it really comforting to read words which they can relate to because a lot of the time it's quite ordinary tales of how people are coping with being stuck at home with really small children or feeling overwhelmed, that kind of thing."

Image copyright Nicky Ebbage Image caption Jen and her family, one of Nicky Ebbage's subjects