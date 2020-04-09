Image caption Aine Morris says the food group will 'keep people spending within the food chain'

A group of Bristol chefs and restaurant owners are pledging to feed key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Food Union has been set up to keep the businesses in operation while many have closed to regular customers.

"For chefs to down tools when people needed feeding was unconscionable, the money we raise to feed these people goes back to the restaurants and supply chain," said Aine Morris.

"It's to make sure the restaurants are still there when this is all over."

The Food Union offers meals for £6 that can be gifted to a key worker.

Of that, £4 goes directly to the restaurant with the rest going on delivery and administration.

"It isn't a £100 meal with a bottle of wine for two but it means restaurants can stay in business," Ms Morris said.

They have already received a £10,000 donation from Bristol band Massive Attack.

"If you are a small farmer in this country selling into restaurants your entire supply chain has collapsed overnight.

"Producers are being told to prioritise food supply to supermarkets, quite rightly, but that network means smaller businesses may collapse.

"When the pandemic hit, businesses tried to adapt with takeaways, but it became increasingly clear this was unsafe.

"Government support has been helpful but many restaurant owners believe they will only last six to eight weeks," said Ms Morris.

The food union has also set up a directory of local food suppliers who deliver to help companies which may be struggling.

It is separate to a similar project, Cheers Drive, which was recently established to feed homeless people in the city.