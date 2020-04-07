Murder investigation after assaulted man dies

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Craig Parker was attacked in the Stockwood area of Bristol in March

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital following an assault in Bristol.

Craig Parker, 45, was attacked in the Stockwood area of the city on 25 March but died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police say five people have been arrested, and they say they believe the incident was isolated.

Det Insp Roger Doxsey said: "Our thoughts and sympathies first and foremost go out to Mr Parker's family and friends."