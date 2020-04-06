Image copyright Howard Purse Image caption Howard Purse says the lockdown is bringing some people together

A DJ aiming to cheer up his neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown has had his performances watched around the world.

Howard Purse, known as Lord Dubs, takes his decks onto the roof of his house in Bristol every Saturday to give people within earshot something to dance to.

After going live on Facebook, he started getting comments from places as far away as Malaysia and Mexico.

Lord Dubs said he would continue as long as restrictions remain in place.

"A couple of weeks ago when the real lockdown started I was in the garden and all my neighbours were busying themselves and I asked how they would feel if I started playing a few tunes," he said.

"They were all up for it and I contacted everyone I knew locally to check it wouldn't bother anyone."

Image copyright Howard Purse Image caption Lord Dubs plays from his rooftop every Saturday afternoon

Lord Dubs, who has performed in venues across south Bristol for several years specialising in funk, soul, punk and reggae, said he was taken aback by the reaction.

"It's gone mad. It seems to have really hit a chord with people," he said.

"I've had people saying they were listening in Istanbul, Malaya and Mexico. It's amazing to me."

Lord Dubs said he would play for an hour at 15:00 BST every Saturday from his roof terrace in Windmill Hill until the restrictions are lifted.

"I can see people on their roofs and leaning out of their windows, waving to each other and dancing," he said.

"It's funny that in a way this separation has brought us together. People now really want to know who their neighbours are.

"I've got no illusions it's about me being a fantastic DJ but rather people are picking up on this effort to communicate."