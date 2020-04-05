Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19
- 5 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Lord Bath has died at the age of 89 after contracting coronavirus.
Longleat, the park and home he ran, announced on Twitter the 7th Marquess of Bath died on Saturday at the Royal Bath United Hospital.
He was admitted there on 28 March where it was confirmed he had the virus.
In the statement, his family said they wanted to express their "great appreciation" for the medical team which "cared so professionally and compassionately" for him.