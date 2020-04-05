Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lord Bath - the 7th Marquess of Bath - died on Saturday, Longleat said

Lord Bath has died at the age of 89 after contracting coronavirus.

Longleat, the park and home he ran, announced on Twitter the 7th Marquess of Bath died on Saturday at the Royal Bath United Hospital.

He was admitted there on 28 March where it was confirmed he had the virus.

In the statement, his family said they wanted to express their "great appreciation" for the medical team which "cared so professionally and compassionately" for him.