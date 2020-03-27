Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Wyngarde holding his Best Dressed Man of 1970 award, presented to him by Miss Radio Luxembourg, Ann Chalice on Carnaby Street

A snakeskin jacket and a "best dressed man" award were among the items belonging to 1970s TV star Peter Wyngarde to sell at auction.

The actor, who starred in ITV's Department S and the spin-off Jason King, died aged 90 in January 2018.

The sale was conducted online, presided over by auctioneer Andrew Stowe in his Bristol living room, because of coronavirus distancing restrictions.

He said it was a rare "white glove" sale, meaning all lots sold.

The auction fetched more than £35,000, with the sartorial award - given to Wyngarde in 1970 - selling for £2,200.

Wyngarde's dress sense is said to have inspired Mike Myers' comic creation Austin Powers.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Wyngarde played suave detective Jason King in the 1970s

The actor also appeared in Flash Gordon and Dr Who.

Mr Stowe, from East Bristol Auctions, said: "It was a wonderful auction and I hope some of the lots have put smiles on faces - something we all very much need right now.

He added: "This auction was conducted from a laptop on my dining room table - quite different to the usual auction room setting, but we sold every single lot in the sale.

"I think this may have been the first live auction ever conducted from an auctioneer's living room."

A pair of prop glasses used in Wyngarde's television series sold for £700 and a personal edition of his banned 1970 album When Sex Leers its Inquisitive Head, sold for £600.