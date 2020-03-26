Image copyright Getty Images

Tolls for the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol have become cash free for the first time in its 156-year history because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

They will instead be paid using the bridge's contactless payment system.

The bridge has also introduced a one-way system for pedestrians to increase distancing for essential commuters.

"Stopping the handling of cash will reduce the chances of one of us picking something up," said bridgemaster Trish Johnson.

Ms Johnson said the bridge will allow coin payments again once the pandemic dies down.

The 214m (704ft) bridge, designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel, crosses the Avon Gorge and was completed in 1864.

Tolls for vehicles have been collected since the bridge opened. Currently it costs £1 per journey for cars, with no charge for pedestrians or cyclists.