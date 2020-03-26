Image copyright Avon & Somerset Police Image caption The man's body was found near Boundary Road in Avonmouth on 8 March

Police are appealing for help to solve the mystery of the identity of a man whose body was discovered submerged in a water-logged field.

Avon and Somerset Police released an e-fit of the man found by a dog walker at Avonmouth, Bristol, on 8 March.

Checks of missing persons reports and the DNA database have proved fruitless, the force said.

A post-mortem examination found no obvious signs of injury and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said officers had a "terribly sad position of not being able to inform his next of kin."

"We continue to investigate the circumstances which led to this man's death, but our priority is to establish his identity so we can inform his loved ones.

"We've not had any reports locally of of missing people matching the man's description and forensic enquiries have not helped to confirm who he was.

"Please help us identify this man so we can tell his family."

The man's body was found near Boundary Road.