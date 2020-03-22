Image caption The bomb was found during building work in Bristol

A World War Two bomb found during building work has been destroyed in a controlled explosion on a school playing field.

Steve Tinker, 64, discovered the Italian Brixia mortar bomb on Saturday when he was clearing up following building work.

It is thought the bomb was brought to the area as a souvenir after the war.

He called bomb disposal experts, who took the bomb away and blew it up in a controlled explosion.

Mr Tinker, of Fishponds, Bristol, said he posted a photo of the bomb on Facebook where a friend advised him to call the police.

He said: "The police came, and then called the bomb disposal experts from the Army."

The experts then worked for several hours to transfer the bomb into a hessian sack, then safety box.

They then drove to the nearest remote location - Whitehall Rugby Football Fields in Speedwell - and blew it up in a controlled explosion.

Mr Tinker, a health and social care teacher at City of Bristol College, added: "The mortars weren't used here in Britain during the war, so someone must have bought it back, probably as a souvenir."