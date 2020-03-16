Bristol

Lucasz Grabowski: Man arrested in Poland admits manslaughter

  • 16 March 2020
Krystian Czelewicz Image copyright Gloucestershire Police
Image caption Krystian Czelewicz, 37, was arrested last week under a European arrest warrant and returned to England

A man who was arrested in Poland has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a man in Gloucester.

Lukasz Grabowski was found with serious head injuries near Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 21 November 2018 and died later that day.

Krystian Czelewicz, 37, was arrested last week under a European arrest warrant and returned to England to face the charge at Bristol Crown Court.

Czelewicz is due to be sentenced on 27 April.

Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Lucasz Grabowski died after he was left at the door of a hospital with serious injuries

