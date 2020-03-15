Bristol

Bristol fire: Crews tackle Guildhall blaze

  • 15 March 2020

Fire crews are tackling a major blaze in Bristol city centre.

Emergency services were called to the Guildhall in Small Street at 01.40 GMT and about 50 firefighters remain at the scene.

Nearby roads, including Baldwin Street, have been closed and police said disruption in the area would continue "for some time".

Residents have been evacuated from nearby buildings, including a number of students from their accommodation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites