A schoolgirl who fell ill during a school trip to New York died of sepsis, American authorities have said.

Anastasia Uglow, 17, from Bristol, was found unconscious at the Holiday Inn Express hotel on 19 December.

The Bristol Grammar School sixth form student was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai hospital.

An investigation in New York found Miss Uglow died of "bronchopneumonia and sepsis complicating [an] influenza upper respiratory infection".

The students had been on a trip to New York and Washington DC.

In a statement at the time, headmaster Jaideep Barot said everyone at the school was devastated and support was being provided for those affected.

Bristol Grammar School is a fee-paying school which was founded in 1532 and has more than 1,300 students aged four to 18.

What are the symptoms of sepsis?

In adults:

Slurred speech

Extreme shivering or muscle pain

Passing no urine in a day

Severe breathlessness

High heart rate and high or low body temperature

Skin mottled or discoloured

