Anastasia Uglow: New York school trip student died of sepsis
A schoolgirl who fell ill during a school trip to New York died of sepsis, American authorities have said.
Anastasia Uglow, 17, from Bristol, was found unconscious at the Holiday Inn Express hotel on 19 December.
The Bristol Grammar School sixth form student was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai hospital.
An investigation in New York found Miss Uglow died of "bronchopneumonia and sepsis complicating [an] influenza upper respiratory infection".
The students had been on a trip to New York and Washington DC.
In a statement at the time, headmaster Jaideep Barot said everyone at the school was devastated and support was being provided for those affected.
Bristol Grammar School is a fee-paying school which was founded in 1532 and has more than 1,300 students aged four to 18.
What are the symptoms of sepsis?
In adults:
- Slurred speech
- Extreme shivering or muscle pain
- Passing no urine in a day
- Severe breathlessness
- High heart rate and high or low body temperature
- Skin mottled or discoloured
In children:
- A mottled, bluish or pale appearance
- Very lethargic or difficult to wake
- Abnormally cold to touch
- Breathing very fast
- A rash that does not fade when you press it
- A seizure or convulsion