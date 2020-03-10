Image caption The body was found off an access road near to Boundary Road in Avonmouth, Bristol, on Sunday

The death of a man whose body was found submerged in water by a dog walker is no longer being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination found no obvious signs of injury, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The body was found off an access road near to Boundary Road in Avonmouth, Bristol, on Sunday.

Det Supt Julie Mackay said work would continue to find out who the man was but police "no longer believe there was any third party involved in his death".

The man is described as black and in his late teens or early twenties.