Avonmouth body find: Murder investigation started
- 9 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched after a dog walker discovered a man's body in a field.
The body was found off an access lane, close to Boundary Road in Avonmouth, Bristol, on Sunday at about 17:30 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were trying to identify the man and find his next of kin.
Officers said they did not know how long the body had been there before it had been found. They said post-mortem tests would be carried out later.