Image copyright Google Image caption The dog walker found the body in a field near an access lane in Avonmouth on Sunday evening

A murder investigation has been launched after a dog walker discovered a man's body in a field.

The body was found off an access lane, close to Boundary Road in Avonmouth, Bristol, on Sunday at about 17:30 GMT.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were trying to identify the man and find his next of kin.

Officers said they did not know how long the body had been there before it had been found. They said post-mortem tests would be carried out later.