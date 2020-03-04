Image copyright YTL Utilities Image caption A projection of the arena which would be the third largest in the UK after the O2 in London and Manchester Arena.

Plans for a new 17,000 capacity concert arena near Bristol have been approved despite concerns about its location.

Brabazon Hangars on Filton Airfield will be redeveloped by YTL Utilities, which bought the site in 2015.

The application went before Bristol City Council on Wednesday but will need final approval from the government.

Critics of the scheme say the arena is too far away from the centre of Bristol and will create too much traffic.

The development will also need approval from South Gloucestershire Council as part of the development goes over the border.

Image copyright YTL Image caption The venue would also be used to host sporting events

Liberal Democrat councillor Mark Wright, who is a vocal critic of the scheme, said: "The location they are putting it in is terrible for sustainability."

The hangars - where the Concorde and Brabazon planes were built - will be transformed into an "entertainment complex".

The main central building will house the arena, with a conference hall on one side, and shops, businesses and leisure facilities on the other.

Four separate applications make up the application which include the redevelopment of the hangars, a new bridge over the railway, road layout changes and a 2,000-space temporary car park.

Planners said the infrastructure will cost about £5m with the developer paying about £3m.