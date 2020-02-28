Bristol Light Festival: City lit by interactive lights
Bridges, buildings and squares have been lit up across Bristol for the city's first ever light festival.
Artists from around the world have created a blazing trail of interactive light installations at Castle Bridge, Cascade Steps, Queen Square, Park Street and College Green.
Banksy's famous Well Hung Lover, which depicts a naked man hanging from a window, has been overlayed with a projection of neighbouring windows.
The festival runs until Sunday.
The first night of the light festival follows Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg's visit to Bristol.
Around 15,000 people braved pouring rain to join the 17-year-old activist at her 80th school strike on College Green.
But Vicky Lee, from the Bristol Light Festival, said the city centre has "quietened down" since the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event.
"It would be quite a long day for people who stood outside, if they had come to the festival too. I'm sure they're planning to come over the weekend," she said.
"But at the moment we've got a lovely number of people at each of the light installations."
