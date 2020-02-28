Image copyright Dani Marlborough Image caption Bristol's first ever light festival includes a trail of eight light installations around the city centre

Bridges, buildings and squares have been lit up across Bristol for the city's first ever light festival.

Artists from around the world have created a blazing trail of interactive light installations at Castle Bridge, Cascade Steps, Queen Square, Park Street and College Green.

Banksy's famous Well Hung Lover, which depicts a naked man hanging from a window, has been overlayed with a projection of neighbouring windows.

The festival runs until Sunday.

Image copyright Dani Marlborough Image caption A 30-metre-long luminous installation of repeating frames and LEDs has been installed in Millennium Square

Image copyright Dani Marlborough Image caption While Neighbours pays homage to Banksy's Well Hung Lover revealing what else is going on in the properties next to the two-timing wife, angry husband and her dangling lover

The first night of the light festival follows Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg's visit to Bristol.

Around 15,000 people braved pouring rain to join the 17-year-old activist at her 80th school strike on College Green.

But Vicky Lee, from the Bristol Light Festival, said the city centre has "quietened down" since the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event.

"It would be quite a long day for people who stood outside, if they had come to the festival too. I'm sure they're planning to come over the weekend," she said.

"But at the moment we've got a lovely number of people at each of the light installations."

Image copyright Dani Marlborough Image caption In another interactive light installation, bursts of pink fog are released as people walk across Castle Bridge

Image copyright Dani Marlborough Image caption In Queen Square a playground of seesaws burst into sound and light when people ride on them

Image copyright Dani Marlborough Image caption The installations will be lit up from 17:00 GMT to 23:00 GMT on Saturday and 17:00 GMT to 22:00 GMT on Sunday

.