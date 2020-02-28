Man appears in court over Bristol stabbings
- 28 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder three people.
Two men, aged 26 and 50, were stabbed on Wells Road, Bristol, on Tuesday afternoon. Another man, 26, suffered a head injury.
Benjamin Bridgeman, 37, of Eva Turner Close, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and the assault of an emergency worker.
He was remanded into custody by Bristol magistrates and will next appear at the city's crown court on 27 March.