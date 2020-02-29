Image caption The main chapel was added to the site sometime around 1510

The only church in the country owned by a city council is celebrating 800 years of worship.

St Mark's Church in Bristol, also known as the Lord Mayor's Chapel, was built in 1220, originally as a monastery.

It was purchased by the city in the 16th Century after a theological dispute with Bristol Cathedral.

The celebrations will begin on Sunday 1 March, with a procession at 11am featuring all the surviving former Lord Mayors of Bristol.

"There are a lot of people who walk past this every day and have no idea of what is actually in here," said the Reverend Harold Clarke.

"It's a hidden gem for the people of Bristol."

Image caption St Mark's Church began life as a monastery

The church, on College Green, was originally part of the Hospital of Saint Mark, founded in 1220.

French Huguenots fleeing persecution were allowed to worship at the church in the 17th Century before it became the city authorities' official place of worship in the 18th Century.

John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, preached there in 1739 after the Bishop of Bristol banned him from preaching elsewhere in Bristol.

Image caption The church's Jesus Chapel has 16th century Spanish floor tiles, believed to be gifted by Henry VIII's wife, Catherine of Aragon.

The church, which is Grade I listed, survived the Bristol Blitz, which destroyed the buildings on either side.

Although a Christian place of worship with services every Sunday, St Mark's does not belong to a denomination.

"The congregation makes this church special," said Rev Clarke.

"I've assumed chaplain responsibilities for the council because of this church, and I help councillors with the spiritual side of the decisions they're making."

"I shudder to think what will happen in the next 800 years," he added.

"But I hope the place, this history, and the feeling of friendship carries on."