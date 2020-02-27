Image caption The Wells Road was closed after the attack on Tuesday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were injured in an attack in the street.

Two men, aged 26 and 50, sustained stab wounds while another man, 26, suffered a head injury in the attack on Wells Road, Bristol, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 50-year-old remains in hospital, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Benjamin Bridgeman, 37, of Eva Turner Close, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is due before Bristol magistrates on Friday.

He has also accused of possession of an offensive weapon and assault of on emergency worker.