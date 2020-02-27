Image copyright Stephen Sumner Image caption PC James' account of the incident in Radstock in 2018 was significantly different from driving instructor Michael Lee's dashcam footage

A police officer who "fabricated his account" following a row with a motorist has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

A misconduct panel heard PC Keith James had abused his position to pursue a prosecution against driving instructor Michael Lee after a heated altercation.

His account of their clash in Radstock, Somerset, in 2018 was significantly different to Mr Lee's dashcam footage.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer was dismissed without notice.

The panel heard the officer was off duty, out of uniform and in his own car, and had pulled out of a side road in front of Mr Lee, who was forced to slow down and flashed his lights at him.

In response PC James gave him the middle finger. Mr Lee followed PC James and overtook him so he could, he claimed, get clear footage of him on his dashcam.

Defending PC James, Ramin Pakrooh said that was "nonsense" and Mr Lee "rammed on the brakes" to show how he had been forced to slow down earlier.

'Red mist'

PC James then went on duty and the pair pulled over.

The panel heard PC James did not mention the dashcam footage in his witness statement, or that he had given the other driver the middle finger.

He also failed to tell his superiors about his involvement when he began investigating.

Mr Lee was later acquitted of a charge of driving without due care and attention by magistrates who saw the footage in court.

Representing Avon and Somerset Police, Mark Ley-Morgan said PC James "fabricated his account" to give a "false impression of what he had done".

"PC James took exception to being flashed. The red mist descended," he said.

Panel chair Alex Lock said the "reputation of the constabulary" had "most likely" been harmed by his actions.

"We have found an officer who embellished evidence in relation to a member of the public, which resulted in that person being prosecuted, with the risk he may be convicted and lose his livelihood," he said.