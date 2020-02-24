Image copyright Jess Spiers Image caption Evie was adopted along with her sister Kiki from Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary in November 2018

A ginger kitten was found beaten and tied to a fence with rope around its neck, her owner said.

Jess Spiers was contacted by a vet in Patchway, Bristol, to say her pet, Evie had been found dead in Chissel Drive on the Charlton Hayes estate.

A spokesperson for Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary where the kitten was adopted from said the killing was "heinous" and was carried out by "low-life scum".

A reward of £1,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Ms Spiers said the family had not seen the kitten since the 21 February and posted the news on Facebook asking for further information about her pet's death.

She was unavailable for comment.

Holly Hedge said the kitten had been "very much loved" and was placed in "a wonderful home with people who adored her".

"The sadness we feel for little Evie and her family is overwhelming," the sanctuary said.

Cat owners on the Charlton Hayes estate have been urged to be vigilant and to keep their pets indoors at night.