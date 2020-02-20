Image caption Grayson Underhill was on duty at a nightclub when a woman jumped into the water

A bouncer has been given a bravery award for rescuing a woman who leapt into a river during a row.

Grayson Underhill was on duty at Thekla nightclub in Bristol when he saw her struggling following an argument with another woman in November 2018.

He decided to swim into the harbour and pull her to safety even though she had refused to co-operate.

Mr Underhill said he was "proud" to receive the National Pub Watch Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Award.

The award recognises efforts of individuals whose actions have saved life or minimised physical harm in the night-time economy.

The woman he rescued was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Image caption The Thekla, a former German cargo ship moored in Bristol's floating harbour

Mr Underhill, in his 50s, said: "I feel honoured and proud to receive the Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Award 2020.

"I'm very grateful for the Thekla for putting me forward and I'm thankful my effort was appreciated."

Deputy manager of the club, Matt Jenkinson, said: "He showed great assertiveness and quick thinking, resolving a potentially dangerous situation in a matter of minutes."

Mr Underhill received the award at ceremony in Cardiff, Wales, on 10 February.