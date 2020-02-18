Image copyright Google Image caption Muller Road links the Horfield area of the city with the M32 and Eastgate shopping centre

Plans for a 24-hour bus lane and a number of changes to one of Bristol's busiest roads have been approved.

It follows £3.3m of funding from the West of England Combined Authority (Weca), which approved the city council's proposals.

The plans for the one-and-a-half-mile section of the road have been scaled back following a public consultation.

It comes as some 1,200 new homes are being built in nearby Lockleaze - with a final completion date of March 2022.

In September it was announced some of the details to the original scheme had changed following public consultation, including shortening the southbound bus lane to retain some parking outside The Old Library and scrapping the idea to ban right-turns on Glenfrome Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

More than 2,500 people originally signed a petition protesting at the move.