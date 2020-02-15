Image copyright Matt Hutson Image caption The artwork in Barton Hill was defaced on Saturday

A mural by Banksy has been defaced just 48 hours after it appeared.

The piece, featuring a young girl firing red flowers from a catapult, appeared on the side of a house in Bristol on Thursday.

Banksy confirmed he was behind the piece by posting a picture of the work on his Instagram page at midnight on Valentine's Day.

But an offensive phrase has now been daubed over the street artist's design in bright pink lettering.

A perspex panel placed over the artwork on Thursday to protect it has also been torn down, with the vandals directly defacing Banksy's design.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The design by the famous street artist has been attracting plenty of visitors

Kelly Woodruff, whose father owns the property in Marsh Lane, said flowers placed on a road sign as part of the artwork had also been stolen.

The British Somali Community Association, based in Barton Hill, tweeted that the vandalism was "shocking" and it was "sad seeing the devastation".