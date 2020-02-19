Image copyright Mouldy McGoobert Productions Image caption More than 30,000 people followed Jack's journey on Instagram

The family of a student, who "educated and inspired" thousands of online followers of his cancer journey, will attend his graduation ceremony later.

Jack Morgan passed away in August aged 22, two years after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

He completed his Maths Engineering degree at Bristol University while undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Jack's father Grant Morgan paid tribute to his "uniquely selfless" son, adding he was "unbelievably proud" of him.

Image copyright Grant Morgan Image caption The Morgan family will attend the graduation ceremony

"Jack delivered more in 22 years than most people deliver in a hundred lifetimes," Mr Morgan said.

"I'm unbelievably proud of the man that he became and my job is to work tirelessly, with my family, to keep that candle burning bright.

"He was a self-confessed geek.

"He had this love of science, of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and when he was diagnosed he used it as a force for good."

'Talented student'

While undergoing treatment Jack's blog and Instagram account, attracted more than 30,000 followers as well as celebrity endorsement.

"He wanted to talk openly about his condition. He wanted to educate and inspire people," said Mr Morgan.

"But he also derived an unbelievable amount of benefit from the responses he got from the online community and that was cathartic and empowering for him."

Image copyright Grant Morgan Image caption The Jack Morgan award for ardour will be awarded each year to a student in the Engineering Mathematics department

Dr Carl Henrik Ek, a senior lecturer in computer science at the University of Bristol, was one of Jack's tutors.

He said the "talented student" had used his online experience to begin developing a networking idea that would connect people with cancer.

Dr Ek added Jack's cancer meant "he could see beyond the worries of grades and degrees and all these things".

"He used to come by my office and we would sit and talk about science, about university. We didn't talk too much about cancer because that was not really what seemed to define Jack.

"He was excited about learning and that's exactly why a person like me chooses to become a lecturer - to meet people like him."

'Be More Jack'

Jack has been made an honorary patron of the charity, Alike, that is set to launch later this year the peer-to-peer platform for young adults affected by cancer, first thought of by Jack.

The family has also helped launch a clothing range called #BeMoreJack, with the Girl v Cancer charity founder and Me and the Big C presenter, Lauren Marne, which will raise funds for the North London Hospice that supported Jack.

Dr Ek said he was not surprised Jack made his ideas into a reality: "He was a person who affected a lot of people and it's something that changed a lot of us and how we act... [the app] will be a positive memory of Jack."

Image copyright Grant Morgan Image caption Jack (far left) with his siblings Charlotte, Joshua and Sam Morgan

Grant and Emma Morgan have two other children currently at Bristol University - Charlotte and Joshua.

Attending the graduation, to receive Jack's 2:1 degree in Maths Engineering, will be an important milestone for the family, who come from London.

"We'll be focusing on a young man who was debilitated but, against all odds, still continued to take his degree," Mr Morgan said.

"The fact that he even got his degree, in such awful circumstances, makes us unbelievably proud."

You may also be interested in:

Jack was aware he had achieved his degree, but had postponed attending a ceremony for the award last year because he was too ill.

"Jack told us that we have a survivors' obligation to live our best life, and part of that best life is the work we will do in his name," said Mr Morgan.

They will be back for Jack's brother Joshua's graduation in July, when they will see a student presented with the Jack Morgan Maths prize for ardour for the first time.

"That is important to us, to our family... that his name and his legacy lives on in perpetuity.

"We always say there's a piece of Jack in Bristol."