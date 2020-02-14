Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Darren Edginton died from a single stab wound to the chest

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed a man to death in "cold blood" in a dispute over a bicycle has been sentenced.

Darren Edginton, 39, died on 21 June in the St Pauls area of Bristol after suffering a single stab wound to the chest.

The boy, who was 14 when he attacked Mr Edginton, had denied murder but was convicted of his manslaughter.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was sentenced to four and a half years in youth detention.

A jury at Bristol Crown Court acquitted the boy of murdering Mr Edginton during a trial last year.

Sentencing the teenager, Judge Peter Johnson said it had been a "wicked crime".

"You went round the corner with a place you knew there was no CCTV, planning to ambush Mr Edginton with the knife you were carrying," he said.

"The almost casual way in which you, a 14-year-old boy, carried out the stabbing in cold blood in broad daylight, in a public place, is chilling."

The court heard the boy had an "established history" of carrying knives.

'Trivial matter'

Mr Edginton died about five minutes after seeing the teenager, who was with a group of friends, outside a shop.

He began shouting at the boy about a stolen bicycle and a witness told the court she heard the boy say: "I'm going to kill", with others shouting "let's do it".

During sentencing, the court heard the boy had a difficult childhood and had been forced to supply drugs from the age of 11.

He was previously part of a county lines operation and was a victim of modern slavery.

Judge Johnson said he had been "exposed to things that a child should not have to see or do".

But he said the boy had a "deeply ingrained habit of carrying a knife" and had been "prepared to stab someone over a trivial matter".

In victim personal statements read to the court, Mr Edginton's family described him as a "kind caring man" and "a much loved father and son".