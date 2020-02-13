Image copyright PA Media Image caption The artwork was found on the side of a house in Barton Hill, Bristol

Artwork that appeared on a house has been causing a stir over hopes it could be a new Banksy.

Echoing works by the graffiti artist, it depicts a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers and was found on a house in Barton Hill, Bristol, earlier.

Kelly Woodruff, 37, who owns the property said she was "over the moon" with the painting.

Banksy has yet to confirm or deny whether he is behind the piece, which includes ivy spray-painted red.

Ms Woodruff said: "When we realised it was on one of our properties we were so happy as we have always loved Banksy's art.

"I've been here all day, chatting to all the people coming to see it."

Image caption Banksy fan Remel Sewell believes artwork may celebrate love and peace

"We are just waiting to see whether Banksy confirms it is actually his.

"If so, we need to protect it as soon as possible, though I am not quite sure how to do that," she said.

Bristol Somali Community Association, based in Barton Hill, tweeted about the artwork after it was spotted.

Co-founder Saed Ali wrote: "We hope it's Banksy's work.

"Come and have a look yourself. Whoever painted, it's worth admiring their creativity."

The piece has since attracted hoards of people who have taken selfies and guessed at the graffiti's meaning.

Khadra Ismail, 32, said: "I've been living in this neighbourhood for 14 years and it's a great, vibrant community but it's often overlooked.

"I think this art means this area is beautiful and needs care and attention."

Image caption Sarah Britton, 39, from nearby St George, was one of the many who stopped to take photos

Sarah Britton, 39, a foster carer from St George said: "I think it's Banksy. It's very similar to his other works."

Remel Sewell, 21, said: "I have always loved Banksy. I used to copy his drawings as a kid and it looks just like his.

"I think it's a message about love and peace, maybe for Valentine's Day."

Local councillor Afzal Shah said: "This will also be great for the area and potentially attract great tourism and interest, which will be welcomed by local residents, community groups, and of course local businesses."