Two people suffer burns digging up Bristol pavement
- 12 February 2020
Two people suffered burns to their hands and faces while digging up a pavement.
Witnesses heard a "loud bang" when the pair are believed to have hit a cable in John's Street in Bedminster, Bristol just before 10:15 GMT.
South Western Ambulance Service treated two people for burns before taking them to hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Western Power Distribution said some properties had experienced a power cut.
It hoped to restore by 14:00.