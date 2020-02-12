Image caption Eyewitnesses reported hearing a "loud bang"

Two people suffered burns to their hands and faces while digging up a pavement.

Witnesses heard a "loud bang" when the pair are believed to have hit a cable in John's Street in Bedminster, Bristol just before 10:15 GMT.

South Western Ambulance Service treated two people for burns before taking them to hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Western Power Distribution said some properties had experienced a power cut.

It hoped to restore by 14:00.