Image caption The bridge was fully closed during the recovery operation which started just before 20:00 on Tuesday

A bridge that was closed after a lorry blew over during high winds has reopened after almost two days.

The M48 old Severn Bridge was shut in both directions at about 11:45 GMT on Monday after a "sudden spike in winds".

The westbound carriageway reopened at 22:00 and the eastbound at 03:00 after a two-hour operation to recover the lorry on Tuesday evening.

The lorry driver received treatment for minor head injuries. Highways England thanked people for their patience.

It said lane one would remain closed to repair safety barriers but said traffic could pass in lane two.

Chris Leadbeater, from Highways England, said: "The lane closure will remain in place while we carry out the work, we thank people for their patience and advise drivers to allow a little extra time for their journeys.

"We are working hard to carry out the emergency barrier repairs and other work as quickly as possible and we are cautiously optimistic that we will have both lanes running by the evening peak."