Old Severn Bridge partly reopens after lorry overturns
- 11 February 2020
A bridge that was closed when a lorry overturned during a "sudden spike" in wind has partially reopened.
The M48 Old Severn Bridge was closed in both directions at about 11:45 GMT on 10 February.
Westbound lanes have since reopened to restricted traffic - high-sided vehicles, towing vehicles and motorcycles face diversions - and the eastbound road remains closed.
Police said the lorry driver received treatment for minor head injuries.